D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of D.R. Horton worth $138,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

