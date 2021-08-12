DA Davidson Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $35.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

