Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,976. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $312.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.