DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.91

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $70.39 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

