Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $109.00 at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

