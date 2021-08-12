Datamine FLUX 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,076.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $268,869.03 and approximately $4,076.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.97 or 0.99763688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00867199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 633,172 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

