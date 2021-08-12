DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 115.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

