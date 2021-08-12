DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $751,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cameco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after buying an additional 1,340,775 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

