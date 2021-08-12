DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.