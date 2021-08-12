David Ross Smith Sells 1,750 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRL stock opened at $399.26 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $420.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

