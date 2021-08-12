DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.800-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
DVA stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 424,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.