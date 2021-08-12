DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.800-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DVA stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 424,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

