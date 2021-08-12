Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 20,173 Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YQ. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

YQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,481. The company has a market cap of $217.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

