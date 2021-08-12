Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Graham by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $627.29. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,526. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.