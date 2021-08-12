Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 335 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $22.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $586.10. 68,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,330. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.