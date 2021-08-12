DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.32

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 27250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

DBSDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

