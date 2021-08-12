Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,826.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $451,465.67 and $2,826.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

