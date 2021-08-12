Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

