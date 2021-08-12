Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 247,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,332,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

The company has a market cap of $878.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 182.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 6,404,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

