DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 7,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.