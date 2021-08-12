DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $41,431.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00141949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,303.16 or 1.00158004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00859674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

