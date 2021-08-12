Design Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of DSGN opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,955,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

