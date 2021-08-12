Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Despegar.com worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $20,329,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Despegar.com Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
