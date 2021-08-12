Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Trading Up 1.6%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 191,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 447,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

About Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

