Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €245.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

