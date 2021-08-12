Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

Shares of TEG traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €28.78 ($33.86). The company had a trading volume of 219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

