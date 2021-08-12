DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $4,073.30 or 0.09176696 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $157.21 million and approximately $94.48 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

