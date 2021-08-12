DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.15

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.15 and last traded at $109.54, with a volume of 7894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.