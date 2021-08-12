Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1,268,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,630. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
