Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1,268,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,630. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

