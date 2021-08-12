DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Harold Matthew Norman Sells 25,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 8,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,423. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.04.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

