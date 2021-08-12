DISH Network Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DISH Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

