DOC.COM (MTC) Price Tops $0.0035

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. DOC.COM has a market cap of $2.74 million and $22,434.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00872880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00108811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00157727 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.