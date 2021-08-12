Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06.

DLB traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,087. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

