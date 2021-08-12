Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 823.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

