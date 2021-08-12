Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,360,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.19. 660,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

