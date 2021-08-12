Domani Wealth LLC Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.24. 708,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.