Domani Wealth LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 930,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,112. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

