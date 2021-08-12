Domani Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

