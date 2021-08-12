Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock remained flat at $$161.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $161.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

