Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.07

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.