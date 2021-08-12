Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. 11,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.