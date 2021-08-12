Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 350 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,461. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

