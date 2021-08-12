DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.41

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 78203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $9,890,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

