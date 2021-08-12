Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Doximity stock traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 117,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,552. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

