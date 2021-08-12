Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. 138,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,552. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,651,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.