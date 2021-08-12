Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.
DOCS stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. 138,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,552. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $70.67.
In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,651,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
