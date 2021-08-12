Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

