Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson Sells 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 72.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 15.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,236 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

