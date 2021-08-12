Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $28.83. 6,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.