DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

DTF stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

