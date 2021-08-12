Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

DRE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

