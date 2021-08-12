Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,377 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

